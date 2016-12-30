Hargreaves (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers.

Hargreaves appeared to have suffered his injury during Thursday's practice session and he was limited with the abdomen issue on Friday as well. His limited status is a positive sign and he may be able to play through the issue come Sunday. Alterraun Verner will figure to see an expanded role if Hargreaves is held out or limited Sunday.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola