Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Questionable Sunday
Hargreaves (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers.
Hargreaves appeared to have suffered his injury during Thursday's practice session and he was limited with the abdomen issue on Friday as well. His limited status is a positive sign and he may be able to play through the issue come Sunday. Alterraun Verner will figure to see an expanded role if Hargreaves is held out or limited Sunday.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Limited in Thursday practice•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Key to Bucs recent defensive improvement•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Pulls double duty in Week 13 win•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Manages career-high eight tackles in Week 8 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Receives praise for Week 1 performance•
-
Buccaneers' Vernon Hargreaves: Continues stellar work with multiple picks Tuesday•