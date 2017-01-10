Buccaneers' Vincent Jackson: Another injury-shortened season in 2016

Jackson (knee) finished the 2016 season with 15 receptions (31 targets) for 173 yards and no scores over five games.

The 33-year-old's season was cut short in mid-October with a knee injury originally feared to be a torn ACL. While that worst-case scenario was later confirmed to be unfounded, Jackson was ruled out for the season in mid-November, potentially the final transaction involving the Bucs and the veteran receiver. Jackson is now an unrestricted free agent, and after topping out at four receptions and 44 yards in any of the five games he was active for during the 2016 campaign, he appears to be a long shot to return. Jackson remains in superb physical condition but didn't seem capable of getting downfield with the same level of success as in years past, with an 18-yard reception in Week 4 representing his longest of the season. If 2016 was indeed Jackson's swan song in Tampa, he wraps up his five-season Bucs career with 268 receptions for 4,326 yards and 20 touchdowns. His tenure included three 1,000-yard seasons, but his yardage totals did drop in each campaign. However, presuming his knee is back at full strength heading into the summer, Jackson could well latch on with a team looking for veteran receiver help.