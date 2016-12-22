Gholston (elbow) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Gholston dislocated his elbow during Sunday's tilt against the Cowboys, leaving his status for the remainder of the season in considerable peril. However, the Bucs are taking it day to day with their defensive end, and have yet to officially rule him out for Saturday's game versus the Saints. Another update on Gholston, who's racked up the second-highest tackle total of his career this season (49) and equaled a personal best with three sacks, should be available following Thursday's practice.