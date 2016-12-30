Buccaneers' William Gholston: Out Sunday
Gholston (elbow) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Carolina.
Gholston didn't practice all week and will be missing his second straight game due to his dislocated elbow. Look for DaVonte Lambert to start in Gholston's place once again.
More News
-
Buccaneers' William Gholston: Ruled out for Saturday•
-
Buccaneers' William Gholston: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' William Gholston: Dislocates elbow•
-
Buccaneers' William Gholston: Injures elbow against Cowboys•
-
Buccaneers' William Gholston: Not on injury report•
-
Buccaneers' William Gholston: Sprains ankle Sunday•