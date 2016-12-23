Buccaneers' William Gholston: Ruled out for Saturday
Gholston (elbow) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Saints.
Golston was unable to practice throughout the week due to an elbow injury, which ultimately resulted in the Buccaneers ruling him out for Week 16. He suffered a dislocated elbow against the Cowboys in Week 15. DaVonte Lambert figures to start in place of the injured Gholston on Saturday.
