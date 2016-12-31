Hodges declared for the 2017 NFL Draft on Friday, Andy Bitter of the Roanoke Times reports.

The redshirt junior capped off another 40-catch season in Thursday's thrilling bowl win over Arkansas and will now begin preparing for the draft process. At 6-7, 247, Hodges is a massive target that showed strong athleticism and reliable hands during his time at Virginia Tech. According to Bitter, Hodges was used primarily as a wide receiver in coach Justin Fuente's system this season, but he's considered a tight end prospect at the next level. Even in a draft class that's uniquely deep at tight end, Hodges should be a high round selection and figures to be one of the first three tight ends off the board.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola