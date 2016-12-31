Hodges declared for the 2017 NFL Draft on Friday, Andy Bitter of the Roanoke Times reports.

The redshirt junior capped off another 40-catch season in Thursday's thrilling bowl win over Arkansas and will now begin preparing for the draft process. At 6-7, 247, Hodges is a massive target that showed strong athleticism and reliable hands during his time at Virginia Tech. According to Bitter, Hodges was used primarily as a wide receiver in coach Justin Fuente's system this season, but he's considered a tight end prospect at the next level. Even in a draft class that's uniquely deep at tight end, Hodges should be a high round selection and figures to be one of the first three tight ends off the board.