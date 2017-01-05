The Cardinals signed Dobson to a reserve/future contract Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

A second-round selection of the Patriots in 2013, Dobson's career has floundered, to say the least, as he was active just once this season (with the Lions in Week 4). Although he has 53 career catches, his last one occurred in Week 11 of the 2015 campaign. He'll be afforded an opportunity within a Cardinals receiving corps that is in some flux due the jettisoning of Michael Floyd and potential for Larry Fitzgerald to call it a career.