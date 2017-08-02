The Cardinals placed Fua (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.

One day removed from getting waived/injured by the Cardinals, Fua cleared waivers and reverted to IR. Because of recurring issues with his knee, there's no telling when he'll be able to take the field again. As evidence, head coach Bruce Arians told Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com, "if it's real long, it's probably going to be too long."