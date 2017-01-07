Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Averages 3.5 touches per game

Ellington handled 34 carries for 96 yards, corralled 12 of 19 passes for 85 yards, and averaged 16.3 yards on 10 punt returns during the 2016 season.

When a team's backfield is populated by a dynamo like David Johnson, touches are difficult to mine, especially with Chris Johnson receiving mop-up duty in his stead. Even when the latter was lost for the season following sports hernia surgery in early October, Ellington was merely a change-of-pace option, with the younger Johnson more often than not gobbling up all the carries on a weekly basis. Head coach Bruce Arians extended Ellington an olive branch in the form of kick-return duty, but the RB didn't make his presence felt in that realm after Week 10. The final nail in the coffin for Ellington's time with the Cardinals was likely the emergence of Kerwynn Williams, who averaged 8.7 YPC over the final four games of the campaign. As an unrestricted free agent once March rolls around, Ellington may have packed up his locker in Arizona for the final time.