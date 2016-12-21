Cardinals' Andre Ellington: Held to single touch
Ellington caught a nine-yard pass in Sunday's loss to the Saints.
Ellington's season has officially bottomed out, with just eight combined offensive snaps over the past two weeks. Ellington has reached 20 total yards just twice all year and once since Week 6. The veteran back's output looks all the worse with David Johnson on an all-world pace and Kerwynn Williams showing some big-play ability in recent weeks.
