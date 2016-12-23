Williams missed Thursday's practice due to a tight back, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

A mostly impressive training camp and preseason was all for naught, as Williams was usurped for a starting spot at cornerback in Arizona by latecomer Marcus Cooper. Cooper has held down the fort opposite All-Pro Patrick Peterson to this point in the season, but a back injury is expected to hold him out of Saturday's game at Seattle. Although Williams is the logical replacement, he'll have to prove that his back won't be in issue in what would be a spot start.