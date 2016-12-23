Cardinals' Brandon Williams: Questionable for Saturday
Williams (back) was a limited participant Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Saturday's clash with the Seahawks.
With Marcus Cooper (back) already ruled out, the Cardinals could be dangerously thin in the secondary is Williams is ultimately unable to give it a go Saturday. Fortunately, Williams was able to practice in a limited capacity Friday, which is a sign of some progress from where Williams was earlier in the week. Further information on Williams' status will be made available prior to kickoff Saturday.
