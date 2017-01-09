Golden tallied eight receptions (on 14 targets) for 82 yards and one touchdown in 12 contests during the 2016 season.

Golden was unable to nail down a spot on the 53-man roster in the preseason, but as he did in the previous two campaigns, he was promoted from the practice squad, doing so prior to Week 5 on this occasion. As the year wore on and various parts of the roster continued to take hits, he variously made his presence felt in all three phases. Granted, he was only pressed into duty for one snap on defense, but on special teams he averaged 24.2 yards per kickoff return on a team-high 11 dalliances. Although the late-season cut of Michael Floyd may have cleared a path to a guaranteed role in 2017, Golden's future likely depends on Larry Fitzgerald's upcoming decision to stick around (or not), John Brown's health, and any additions at wideout in free agency and the draft.