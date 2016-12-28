Golden hauled in one of two passes for 22 yards during Saturday's 34-31 win in Seattle.

The Cardinals' receiving corps was expected to be a relative strength this season due to the presence of Larry Fitzgerald, Michael Floyd, John Brown, and promising youngster J.J. Nelson. Among the quartet, only Fitzgerald has been a reliable option for Carson Palmer in the passing attack, but the release of Floyd in advance of Week 15 opened the door for Golden to make his presence felt. Although Golden has been targeted no more than three times in a given game in 2016, his usage has surpassed 30 percent of the offensive snaps in back-to-back contests heading into Sunday's season finale at Los Angeles.