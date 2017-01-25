Campbell compiled 53 tackles (including 34 solo and eight sacks), six passes defended, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, and one interception in 16 contests during the 2016 season.

With a pair of viable pass-rushers along for the ride this season -- Chandler Jones and Markus Golden -- Campbell had more room to wreak havoc this season. Although he only set a career high in terms of fumble recoveries, Campbell scooped up one of them and scored the first touchdown of his career from 53 yards out in Week 15 against the Saints. The 30-year-old's resulting 2016 grade on Pro Football Focus was 90.4, which ranked second among interior defenders behind the Rams' Aaron Donald (95.6). Due to the resurgent campaign, Campbell's upcoming price as an unrestricted free agent may be too much for the Cardinals to keep him in the fold with tough decisions to be made elsewhere on the roster.