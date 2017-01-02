Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Ends season with three TD throws

Palmer completed 20 of 38 passes for 255 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception during Sunday's 44-6 throttling of the Rams.

Despite losing David Johnson to an unsightly knee injury in the first quarter, Palmer posted a respectable line by game's end, utilizing all weapons at his disposal. As evidence, Palmer targeted 10 different Cardinals, of which seven corralled passes. His favorite on the day (J.J. Nelson) led the way in receiving yards with 75 on a whopping 12 targets, but Larry Fitzgerald, Darren Fells, and Jeremy Ross were beneficiaries of touchdown catches. With playoff hopes dashed weeks ago, Palmer ends his fourth campaign in Arizona with a career-high 597 pass attempts but was unable to approach his career season from 2015, notching a completion percentage of 61.0 to go with 4,233 yards and a 26:14 TD:INT ratio across 15 contests.