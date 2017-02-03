Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Expected to return next season

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians anticipates that Palmer will announce his intention to play next season sometime in the near future, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Palmer was reportedly considering retirement after completing what's been described as the most physically grueling campaign of his career, but after news of top wideout Larry Fitzgerald's decision to keep playing, it appears the 37-year-old Palmer will also return for the 2017 season, which will mark his 15th year in the league. After missing one game due to a concussion and dealing with a hamstring issue as well, Palmer finished this past season with 4,233 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and 14 fumbles. Those numbers paled in comparison to Palmer's near-MVP 2015 campaign, so assuming the veteran indeed opts to play another season, Palmer will look to rebound and lead Arizona back to the playoffs next term.