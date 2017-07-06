Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Holding off on decision about his future

Palmer will wait to make a decision on his playing status until the conclusion of the 2017 campaign, Chris Wesseling of NFL.com reports. "I love every facet of [of the game]," Palmer said. "I don't want to stop. But I'll have to wait and make that decision after the season."

Palmer again considered retirement after the Cardinals fell short of expectations last season, but his decision may have been made easier when veteran wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald opted to return. Additionally, the Cardinals' success prior to a 7-8-1 finish in 2016 likely factored into the call, as the combo of Palmer and Bruce Arians rung up double-digit wins in each of their first three years together. Although Palmer's age (37) and cluttered medical chart should make potential owners wary, he'll again be working under a head coach unafraid to take chances and with receiving talent (Fitzgerald, David Johnson, John Brown, J.J. Nelson and Jermaine Gresham) that would make many signal-callers jealous.