Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Racks up 284 yards, one TD in Week 16

Palmer completed 16 of 26 passes for 284 yards and one touchdown during Saturday's 34-31 win in Seattle.

An extension of head coach Bruce Arians on the field, Palmer alternated between handing the rock to David Johnson and picking on a secondary sans Earl Thomas (tibia) to great effect, boasting a 29:27 pass-to-run ratio by game's end. The preceding did result in a 1-for-9 mark on third down, as evidenced by just three of 14 Cardinals possessions lasting at least six plays. However, the defense was kept honest by Arians' love of the deep ball. In one fell swoop in the waning minutes of the second quarter, J.J. Nelson darted down the middle of the field, sidestepped two Seahawks as he hauled in Palmer's pass, and finished the 80-yard touchdown strike. Outside of three connections with the budding Nelson for 132 yards, Palmer boasted just 6.6 yards per attempt. No matter, with Johnson, Nelson, and the ever-steady Larry Fitzgerald on his side, Palmer has as decent of a chance as any QB to end the season on a high note on Jan. 1 in Los Angeles.