Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Will return for 2017

Palmer has confirmed he will for the 2017 season after considering retirement, Mark Dalton of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Palmer considered retirement after what he described as the most physically grueling season of his career. His numbers dipped from 2015 to 2016 but he was still an above average quarterback in what was his age-36 season. He'll look to rebound in 2017 from his 26 touchdown, 14 interception, and 14 fumble performance in 2016.