Cardinals' Chad Williams: Need to improve conditioning
Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said Williams won't have a role until he improves his conditioning, ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss reports.
The rookie third-round pick may not have a significant Week 1 role even if he does improve his conditioning, as the Cardinals hope to have all of Larry Fitzgerald, John Brown (quad), J.J. Nelson and Jaron Brown (knee) healthy for the start of the season. The Cardinals are high on his long-term potential, but Williams figures to open the year somewhere between fourth and sixth on the wideout depth chart.
