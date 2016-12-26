Catanzaro connected on two of three field goals and all four extra points during Saturday's win in Seattle.

Catanzaro's woes continued in Week 16, as he's missed exactly one field goal in four straight outings, but 53-yarders aren't exactly gimmes, especially in the raucous confines of CenturyLink Field. On the PAT front, he made amends with four successes on as many attempts following three combined misses in the previous two contests. He officially put his stamp on Saturday's game, though, as the clock wound to all zeroes. After Larry Fitzgerald's fourth and final catch placed the ball on Seattle's 25-yard line with 27 seconds remaining, Catanzaro trotted onto the field, calmly lined up from 43 yards, and struck true for the game-winner as time expired. While he achieved further redemption after missing an overtime freebie in Week 7 against these same Seahawks, he remains eight points shy of the century mark, which he reached in both of his first two seasons with the Cardinals.