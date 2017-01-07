Catanzaro hit 21 of 28 field-goal attempts and 43 of 47 extra-point tries during the 2016 campaign.

The Cardinals' offense sputtered more this season than it did during Catanzaro's first two years, but the kicker didn't do himself many favors with occasional bouts of inaccuracy. After missing one field goal and one PAT in the first two games of the season, he proceeded to strike true all but two kicks (both field goals) across the next nine games, seemingly regaining his confidence as the weeks went by. However, he wasn't as precise over the next four outings, missing exactly one field goal in each one, while also hitting astray on three extra points. Catanzaro was able to gain some redemption in Arizona's Week 17 walloping of the Rams, netting successes on all eight attempts, including three field goals. Due to his status as a restricted free agent in the offseason, the Cardinals may opt to go in a different direction, but the more likely scenario is a prove-it deal for Catanzaro and the addition of competition to figure out their placekicker for next season.