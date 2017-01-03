Regarding Jones' contract status for 2017, coach Bruce Arians said Jones "is not going anywhere" and implied the franchise tag is a possibility if the two sides are unable to agree to an extension, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Jones was traded to Arizona in March of 2016 and instantly provided a pass-rushing force for the Cardinals. He ultimately notched 11 sacks during his first season in the desert and figures to retain IDP relevance for as long as Jones is a member of this talented defensive unit.