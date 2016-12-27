Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Posts 1.5 sacks in Week 16 victory
Jones notched 1.5 sacks along with three tackles in the Cardinals Week 16 win over the Seahawks.
Jones was mired in a four-week slump in which he failed to record a sack, but his 1.5 sack effort moved him to 9.5 on the season. Although he's been an inconsistent IDP option, his upside can't be ignored, and he's been a great upside option at the linebacker position this year.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Records eighth sack of 2016 on Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Picks up two sacks in Week 10•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Records fifth sack of 2016 on Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Frequent sack artist•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Jones: Will work on outside in 2015•
-
Patriots' Chandler Jones: Traded to Cardinals•