Jones notched 1.5 sacks along with three tackles in the Cardinals Week 16 win over the Seahawks.

Jones was mired in a four-week slump in which he failed to record a sack, but his 1.5 sack effort moved him to 9.5 on the season. Although he's been an inconsistent IDP option, his upside can't be ignored, and he's been a great upside option at the linebacker position this year.