Hubert has signed a reserve/future contract with the Cardinals.

Hubert flashed with three receptions for 72 yards and one touchdown in Week 3 of the preseason, but it wasn't enough to land a spot on the Cardinals' 53-man roster in advance of the regular season. Called upon in the aftermath of John Brown's midseason diagnosis of a sickle-cell trait, Hubert nonetheless didn't make an appearance in three opportunities before he was released and returned to the practice squad. In addition to his progress through the offseason program, Hubert's professional odds may also hinge on alterations made to the receiving corps, particularly Larry Fitzgerald's decision on his NFL future.