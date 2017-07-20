Cardinals' Chris Johnson: Returns to Arizona
The Cardinals and Johnson agreed to a one-year contract Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.
After missing just one game through his first seven NFL campaigns, Johnson has managed just 15 appearances the past two years, including four in 2016 due to season-ending surgery to repair a sports hernia. The developments on the health front paved the way for the emergence of David Johnson, who the elder RB will backup in his return to the Cardinals. Due to David Johnson's workhorse nature, expect Chris Johnson to do little more than spell his teammate.
