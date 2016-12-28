Bryant signed a contract with the Cardinals on Tuesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Bryant was with the Cardinals earlier in November, but only played in two games before being released by the team. Most recently, he's been working with the Giants' practice squad, but due to his familiarity with the Cardinals' playbook, they'll bring him back to their active roster and he could see some time Sunday against the Rams considering Arizona is already out of the playoff hunt and is dealing with some serious depth issues in their injury-plagued secondary.