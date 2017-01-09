Fells reeled in 14 of 18 passes for 154 yards and one touchdown in 14 games during the 2016 season.

In Weeks 2 through 4, Fells led the TE group in Arizona in terms of offensive snaps. However, a stringer in the latter contest sidelined Fells with a Thursday outing on tap, allowing Jermaine Gresham to stake a claim to the starting spot. Gresham received a plurality of the workload thereafter, deviating below 77 percent of the snaps on offense just once over the final 12 contests of the year. Considering Fells' age (he turns 31 years old in April) and Gresham's pass-catching acumen, the Cardinals may carry on with the latter as the No. 1 tight end, despite his status as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. Fells is a restricted free agent himself, but a tandem of Gresham and 2014 second-round selection Troy Niklas (wrist) could very well be the breakdown at the top of the group in 2017.