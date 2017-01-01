Johnson (knee) was carted to the locker room near the end of the first quarter of Sunday's contest at Los Angeles, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The Cardinals were using Johnson heavily before his left leg was rolled up on awkwardly on an attempted sweep to the left. After laying on the turf for some time, he required assistance to reach the sideline, where the team doctor was seen examining his left knee. Both X-rays and an MRI are likely being ordered up, making a return difficult to predict at this juncture.