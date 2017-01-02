Johnson suffered damage to the meniscus in his left knee Sunday in Los Angeles, but his ACL is intact, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. An MRI is scheduled for Monday to confirm the diagnosis.

The Cardinals appeared to be making a concerted effort to help Johnson reach the 1,000-yard threshold as both a rusher and receiver this season, but he'll short in the latter realm due to a first-quarter knee injury. According to initial results, he didn't sustain an injury commensurate with the way his left leg was injured. No matter, Monday's MRI will provide clarity on his upcoming recovery effort.