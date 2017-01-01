Johnson is considered questionable to return Sunday in Los Angeles due to a knee injury, Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic reports.

Forced from the field in gruesome fashion, Johnson still has a chance, albeit a minimal one, to reenter Sunday's season finale. If the injury is serious, it would be the cherry on top of a campaign that didn't proceed as expected for the Cardinals. At the time of his departure in the waning minutes of the first quarter, he had five carries for six yards and three receptions for 38 yards to his name.