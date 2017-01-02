Johnson suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's win over the Rams but will not have to undergo surgery.

This is good news for one of the league's top backs this season, as Johnson will now shift his focus to nursing the sprain in the hopes of not missing any offseason workouts. The injury will take six to eight weeks to recover from, so the talented young back will miss out on playing in his first Pro Bowl. Johnson ended his campaign with 293 rushing attempts for 1,239 yards and 16 touchdowns to go along with 80 receptions for 879 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games. The 25-year-old will enter next season as one of the top fantasy options because of his explosiveness on both the ground and through the air. Look for more updates on his injury to come throughout the offseason.