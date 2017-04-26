Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Has fifth-year option exercised by Cardinals
The Cardinals exercised the fifth-year option on Bucannon (ankle) on Wednesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Bucannon has made quite the impact during the first three seasons of his career, holding down the fort as an inside linebacker after entering the NFL as a safety. Prior to missing the final three games of the 2016 campaign due to a high-ankle sprain, he notched 91 tackles (66 solo), four passes defended, and one fumble recovery. With many months to rehab the injury, Bucannon enters the Cardinals' offseason program with a clean bill of health and is now locked down through 2018.
