Humphries (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Rams.

Humphries missed the Cardinals' past two games due to his concussion and the team said that he would not play even if he clears the NFL's concussion protocol in time. With Arizona eliminated from playoff contention they're looking to ensure Humphries health for the offseason and next season. John Wetzel will likely start for the third straight game with Humphries out.