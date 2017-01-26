Swearinger produced 66 tackles (58 solo), including two sacks, and three interceptions among eight passes defended in 16 games during the 2016 campaign.

Used sparingly down the stretch in 2015 due to Tyrann Mathieu's torn ACL, Swearinger was brought back on a one-year deal in April to provide depth in a safety corps also populated by Tony Jefferson and free-agent pickup Tyvon Branch. The aforementioned trio sans Swearinger earned at least three starts within the first four games of this season, but Branch suffered a groin injury in Week 4 that resulted in a stay on injured reserve, thrusting the former into the starting lineup. Although Branch's return in Week 13 lasted just two games before aggravating the issue and landing back on IR, Swearinger remained a starter for the rest of the year due to Mathieu's slow recovery and midseason shoulder subluxation, allowing just one appearance for the All-Pro after Week 8 until his placement on IR on Dec. 23. Both Mathieu and Branch are locked up through at least 2017, so another significant snap count (78 percent of the defensive snaps in 2016) could come to pass for Swearinger if the Cardinals opt for the cheaper of their two unrestricted free-agent safeties (also, Jefferson).