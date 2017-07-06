Stanton will compete with Blaine Gabbert to serve as Carson Palmer's primary backup this season, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Stanton has been called upon multiple times to keep the offense afloat without Palmer the past four years. However, Stanton's performance was less than inspiring last season, including an 11-for-28 performance for 124 yards and two touchdowns in his sole start in Week 5 for a concussed Palmer. Gabbert didn't fare much better in San Francisco before he was pushed to clipboard duty by Colin Kaepernick, but his 6-foot-4, 235-pound frame and presumed arm strength fits the mold of QB desired by head coach Bruce Arians. In the end, whoever impresses most in the preseason between Stanton and Gabbert may land the only roster spot behind Palmer if the need arises elsewhere in the locker room.