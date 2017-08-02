Bouka (ankle) was released with an injury settlement Tuesday, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

The Cardinals' move to release the injured Bouka clears space for their new addition, defensive tackle Peli Anau. Bouka had been sidelined since early in camp with an ankle injury that was expected to keep him out for two weeks. He'll now face an uphill battle in free agency trying to latch on with another club.