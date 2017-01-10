Penny has signed a reserve/future contract with the Cardinals.

Penny made his mark during the preseason, riding a 113-yard, one-TD showing in the finale to final marks of 49 rushes for 195 yards. However, he was unable eke out a spot in a deep backfield populated by David Johnson, Chris Johnson (groin), Andre Ellington, and Stepfan Taylor. Aside from David Johnson and Kerwynn Williams, the latter trio will be unrestricted free agents once March arrives, forecasting vast changes to the RB depth chart. No matter how the Cardinals proceed in the coming months, Penny seems poised to make further inroads in the offseason program.