Rucker (undisclosed) will make a decision on his future once he grows healthier, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. "I just want to rehab and feel better, and then make my decision," he said recently. "I played through a couple injuries this year -- and not like everyone else doesn't have to -- but it was a tough road for me [last] offseason and I want to give myself and my body a chance."

Rucker spent the bulk of last offseason recovering from ankle surgery, limiting the defensive end to one preseason appearance. He then kicked off the 2016 campaign with a sprained MCL, which forced DNPs from Weeks 2 through 4. Although he played out the rest of the schedule, he picked up just 28.3 percent of the Cardinals' defensive snaps and didn't record a sack for the first time since 2007. As he mentioned, Rucker's upcoming unrestricted free agency will be contingent upon his health.