Cardinals' Ifeanyi Momah: Chance for a larger role in 2017
Momah (wrist) will have a chance to be one of Arizona's top tight ends in 2017, Jim Koch of Raising Zona reports.
Momah saw each of his last two seasons cut short due to injury. A torn ACL in 2015 and a broken wrist in 2016 led to two straight years on IR. His contract with Arizona runs through 2018 and he'll have a chance to earn a role as one of the team's top tight end options. He's expected to be a full go in time for spring practices after being shut down for the season back in November.
