Momah (wrist) will have a chance to be one of Arizona's top tight ends in 2017, Jim Koch of Raising Zona reports.

Momah saw each of his last two seasons cut short due to injury, with a torn ACL in 2015 and a broken wrist in 2016 leading to two straight years on IR. His contract with Arizona runs through 2018 and he'll have a chance to earn a role as one of the team's top tight end options. He's expected to be a full go in time for spring practices after being shut down for the season back in November.