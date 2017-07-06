Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Improves as route runner
Nelson worked on his route running during the offseason, Mike Jurecki of ArizonaSports.com reports.
After flashing his burner status as a rookie in 2015 with 27.2 YPC on his 11 receptions, Nelson more than doubled his target count to 74 last season. Unfortunately, his standing as a deep threat has yielded miserable catch rates, as evidenced by 40.7 and 45.9 percent in his first two years as a pro. If he's indeed improved as a route runner, Nelson's viability in additional levels of the field could push his efficiency above 50 percent. However, in a receiving corps boasting the likes of Larry Fitzgerald, John Brown and running back David Johnson, Nelson will be hard-pressed to make an impact on a weekly basis in the fall.
