Gresham gathered in 37 of 61 targets for 391 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games during the 2016 season.

Blanked in four separate contests, including the season finale, Gresham nonetheless hearkened back to the first five years of his career with the Bengals. In fact, if one prorates the outings in which he recorded a reception to a 16-game slate, he would have accounted for 49 catches, 521 yards, and 2.7 touchdowns. After a nondescript first season in the desert -- 18/223/1 in 15 games -- he garnered interest from a number of organizations last offseason but returned to the Cardinals on a team-friendly one-year, $3 million contract. The recent production will more than likely drive up his market, and with 19 unrestricted free agents to deal with in the coming months, Gresham may have to settle for different climes if the price isn't right in Arizona.