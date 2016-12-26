Gresham tallied two catches (on four targets) for 40 yards during Saturday's win at Seattle.

Gresham has become a safety net for Carson Palmer in the Cardinals' passing attack as the season has progressed, securing multiple receptions and at least 30 yards receiving in eight consecutive contests. Among his two catches in Week 16, his 34-yard grab in the second quarter marked the fourth of 20-plus yards during the aforementioned stretch. Having said that, he may find difficulty extending the streak next Sunday on the road against a Rams defense that has allowed opposing tight end corps to surpass 25 yards in a given game just three times in the past seven outings.