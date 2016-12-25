Nelson reeled in three of seven passes for 132 yards and one touchdown during Saturday's 34-31 victory at Seattle.

Nelson continued his late-season explosion, courtesy of the departed Michael Floyd and perhaps due to a season with playoff hopes already dashed. Head coach Bruce Arians is showcasing what to expect of Nelson in the future, though, as the second-year pro exhibits some all-around potential. In the second quarter, Nelson breezed through the middle of the Seahawks' defense, corralling one of his three deep balls in between two defensive backs and sauntering the remaining dozen yards for his fifth touchdown in the last four outings. Of his six other targets, four required mere flicks of Carson Palmer's wrist, but Nelson turned one of those short passes into a 41-yard gain. During the aforementioned five-game span, Nelson's hit-or-miss potential is stark, as evidenced by 22 YPC, 10 yards per target, and a 45.5 percent catch rate (10 receptions on 22 targets). Nevertheless, he'll seek to sustain this momentum into the regular season finale on Jan. 1 against a Rams defense that has surrendered 11 touchdown grabs to wide receivers over the last six contests.