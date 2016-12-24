Cardinals' John Brown: Active Saturday

Brown (illness) is active for Saturday's contest at Seattle, Mark Dalton of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Brown broke free of his sickle-cell trait imposed snap count last Sunday against the Saints, earning 59 percent of the Cardinals' offensive snaps. Helping matters was the release of Michael Floyd, who yielded targets to both Brown and JJ Nelson. Brown himself corralled five of six passes for 81 yards and a touchdown, his most in each category since Week 8. He'll attempt to strike again versus a Seahawks defense that has conceded 12.5 YPC and seven touchdowns to wideouts over the last five games.