Cardinals' John Brown: Contained to one catch Saturday

Brown notched one catch (on two targets) for 12 yards during Saturday's 34-31 win at Seattle.

Brown looked like the burner of yore in Week 15, corralling five of six targets for 81 yards and one touchdown against the Saints. However, his production reverted to the mean established since he was diagnosed with a sickle-cell trait during Week 7 prep. Throwing out the 81-yard outburst, he's managed just eight catches (on 17 targets) for 110 yards and one touchdown in seven appearances in the interim. Due to the uncertainty surrounding his weekly offerings, it's difficult to trust in the third-year wideout in the Cardinals' season finale Sunday at Los Angeles.