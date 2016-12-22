Cardinals' John Brown: Limited, per usual, Wednesday

Brown (illness) was limited in practice Wednesday, Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic reports.

Brown has been a mainstay on the Cardinals' injury report since Week 7, when the team intially learned he had a sickle-cell trait. While his production waned in the meantime, he took advantage of a receiving corps minus Michael Floyd this past Sunday, reeling in five of six passes for 81 yards and one touchdown. Each of those tallies matches or surpasses his weekly output since he received the diagnosis, but he'll be hard-pressed to replicate such numbers Saturday in the home confines of the Seahawks' seventh-ranked pass defense.