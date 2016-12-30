Cardinals' John Brown: Limited practice Thursday

Brown (illness) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

After Wednesday's DNP, Brown's first since Dec. 14, he turned in what has become his maximum activity level on any given injury report since Nov. 11. Poised to receive a questionable designation upon the release of Friday's report, he's nonetheless a difficult option to consider Sunday at Los Angeles due to his sporadic snap count, which has ranged from 28 to 81 percent of those for the Cardinals' offense since he was diagnosed with a sickle-cell trait in Week 7.